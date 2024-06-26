McCutchen hits 2-run homer and Pirates beat the Reds 6-1 to win series from NL Central rival

CINCINNATI — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Luis L. Ortiz threw six innings of one-run ball and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1, winning a series between the NL Central rivals for the second consecutive week. Rowdy Tellez also homered and Jason Delay drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double in the sixth inning. The Pirates took two of three from the Reds, as they did last week in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati has lost four of five and eight of 11.

