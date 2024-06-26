Kirby allows 1 run in 6 innings, Raleigh hits 3-run homer, and Mariners beat Rays 5-2 to avoid sweep

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 1:09 p.m.

 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Kirby allowed one run in six innings, Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer and the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2. Seattle went 3-6 on a trip to Cleveland, Miami and Tampa Bay and at 19-25 is the only division leader with a losing road record. Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz, who blew his second save in 15 chances on Monday, loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth on two walks and a hit by pitch before Trent Thornton got his first big league save.

MLBNational Sports
