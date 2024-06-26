Antonio Conte's 1st demand at Napoli was keeping Kvaratskhelia. His next move might be for Lukaku

By Andrew Dampf, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 9:54 a.m.

 
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROME — Antonio Conte is embracing the rebuilding task he faces at Napoli. As long as the results come quickly. Conte inherits a Napoli team that missed out on Europe last season with a 10th-place finish coming a year after the southern squad won its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. Napoli finished a whopping 41 points behind champion Inter Milan last month. Conte says "we can't compete with the usual leaders in terms of salaries. But we can compete in terms of building a solid foundation and work ethic. Under that aspect, nobody should beat us."

