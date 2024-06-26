Defending national champion South Carolina to play in eight-team Fort Myers Tip-off in November

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The defending national champion South Carolina women's basketball team will play in the eight-team, Fort Myers Tip-off tournament over Thanksgiving weekend. The Gamecocks will take on Iowa State on Nov. 28 and Purdue on Nov. 30 in the two-game tournament. South Carolina finished last season 38-0 and became the first undefeated NCAA Tournament winner in eight years. Other teams taking part are Virginia Tech, Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Belmont and Davidson. Five of the participating teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season.

