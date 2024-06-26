How well do you know Wimbledon? Try the AP's quiz about the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

WIMBLEDON, England — How well do you know Wimbledon, the Grand Slam tennis tournament that begins Monday on the grass courts of the All England Club? The AP has written a quiz to test your tennis knowledge. When was the last time the event was held without either Serena or Venus Williams in the field? Who was the youngest Wimbledon men's champion in the Open era? How many women have won Grand Slam titles in the Open era? Who was the most recent woman to defeat three members of the top 10 during Wimbledon?

Howard Fendrich

