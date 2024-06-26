Mosquito abatement employee arrested after camera is found in women's locker room

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KAYSVILLE — An employee with the Mosquito Abatement District in Davis County has been arrested and accused of putting a hidden camera inside its women's locker room.

Gavin Allen Malo, 22, was arrested for investigation of voyeurism. But Kaysville police noted in a police booking affidavit "this investigation is still ongoing and there have been many images found and not all victims are identified at this time. It is currently estimated there are between 10 to 18 separate victims which may constitute additional charges."

The investigation began Tuesday when police were called to the abatement district's building, 85 N. 600 West, after a camera was located in the women's locker room.

A woman reported "she observed a camera concealed in a vent located above the lockers in the female-only locker room. The complainant stated that the camera was angled in a way that looked toward the hallway that led from the lockers down to where the toilets and showers were located," according to the affidavit.

Investigators took a memory card from the camera and noted the time stamp started about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The pictures from the camera depict at least 10 females that were in view of the camera, but it was reported that up to 18 females would have had access to the locker room while the camera was concealed in the vents," the affidavit states.

A spokesman with the district says Malo was a field technician at the time of his arrest and was placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The district noted Malo has been cooperating with police.