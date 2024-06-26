Carlos Alcaraz, 3 others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will take part in a tennis exhibition in Charlotte on Dec. 6. The third-ranked Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe in one match, while Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will meet in another at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. Alcaraz won this year's French Open, making him the youngest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam on all three playing surfaces — hard, clay and grass. The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced the exhibition on Wednesday. This year's Wimbledon tournament starts on Monday.

The Associated Press

