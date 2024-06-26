Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included in Spain's soccer squad for Paris Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri have not been included in Spain's Olympic soccer squad for next month's Paris Games despite being young enough to make the team. The trio are younger than 23 but are playing with Spain at the European Championship in Germany and will get some time off after that tournament ends. The Games tournament is played with under-23 squads but each nation can add three over-age players. Fermín López and Álex Baena are the only two players who will do the double of Euros and Olympics.