Varga back in Hungary 2 days after surgery on facial fractures following collision at Euro 2024

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 26, 2024 at 7:08 a.m. | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 6:37 a.m.

 
WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital and is already back in his home country. Varga had surgery on facial fractures following a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn at the European Championship on Sunday. Varga has returned to Hungary as his teammates wait in Germany to find out if they have reached the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams. The injury occurred midway through the second half of Sunday's 1-0 win over Scotland. The match was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment.

