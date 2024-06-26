Life begins at 57 for Japanese striker King Kazu. He acknowledges 'I'm at quite an age'

TOKYO — The soccer forward known as King Kazu has signed with the Japanese fourth-tier club Atletico Suzuka. This is not just any soccer player. Kazuyoshi Miura is 57 and still playing. Miura is returnng to Japan after playing for two seasons in Portugal. Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances with Japan's national team in the 1990s. Miura has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. He made his debut in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos, a side made famous by Brazilian star Pele.

