Benches clear after Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz jaws with Jurickson Profar

SAN DIEGO — A wild scene unfolded when the Nationals and Padres benches cleared in the first inning after Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz jawed at San Diego's Jurickson Profar and put a hand on his shoulder just before his at-bat. Manny Machado, who was on deck, then put a hand Ruiz's shoulder as he got in between them, and players and coaches from both teams swarmed onto the field. The Nationals apparently felt that Profar trolled them after hitting a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning in a 7-6 win the night before. The Nationals intentionally walked MLB hits leader Luis Arraez to get to Profar, and then Hunter Harvey threw a knockdown pitch.