Benches clear after Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz jaws with Jurickson Profar

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 10:34 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN DIEGO — A wild scene unfolded when the Nationals and Padres benches cleared in the first inning after Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz jawed at San Diego's Jurickson Profar and put a hand on his shoulder just before his at-bat. Manny Machado, who was on deck, then put a hand Ruiz's shoulder as he got in between them, and players and coaches from both teams swarmed onto the field. The Nationals apparently felt that Profar trolled them after hitting a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning in a 7-6 win the night before. The Nationals intentionally walked MLB hits leader Luis Arraez to get to Profar, and then Hunter Harvey threw a knockdown pitch.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  