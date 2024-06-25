White Sox have a plan for Garrett Crochet to help the left-hander with his workload

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have a plan for Garrett Crochet to help the left-hander with his workload for the rest of the season. Crochet was removed after he retired the first two batters in the sixth inning of Monday's 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There was no score when he was replaced. Manager Pedro Grifol says the team is "going to start dwindling his workload down a little bit." Crochet has been Chicago's best pitcher this season, but he is already up to 94 1/3 innings — 40 more than his career high from 2021. The 6-foot-6 Crochet leads the American League with 130 strikeouts.

