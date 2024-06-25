Joey Ortiz homers and Bryse Wilson pitches 6 scoreless innings as Brewers defeat Rangers 3-1

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - June 25, 2024 at 9:36 p.m.

 
MILWAUKEE — Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking homer in the fifth inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good and Bryse Wilson threw six shutout innings in the Brewers' 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. Wilson entered the game to start the third after Hoby Milner worked the first two innings. The six-inning stint matched Wilson's longest of the season. He struck out four and allowed three hits and no walks. Ortiz led off the fifth by sending a 2-2 pitch from Andrew Heaney over the left-field wall for the rookie's seventh homer and a 2-1 lead.

