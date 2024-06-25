Police identify another alleged victim of school counselor facing numerous sex abuse charges

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ST. GEORGE — St. George police say they have identified another victim of a man who is already facing numerous charges accusing him of sexually abusing children in Washington County over a decade ago.

David Scott Curtis, 55, whose hometown is currently listed in court documents as Littlefield, Arizona, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and four counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies.

The latest alleged victim is a man in his 30s who lives out of state and contacted St. George police on May 9. The man says Curtis was his Boy Scout leader starting in about 2001 or 2002 when they both lived in Washington County.

"The male said it started when the Scouts would stay at Scott's house prior to a camping trip they were going on for Scouts. The first time it happened it felt like ... a bad dream of Scott touching him," according to a police booking affidavit.

The man said "it started by touch as Scott had an affectionate fatherly personality where he hugged everyone and made the kids want to hang out with him," according to police. But after several months, the man said Curtis would force him to inappropriately touch him, which he estimated happened at least 100 times.

"The male disclosed it happening at various properties owned by Scott and took place from 2001 to about 2006," according to the affidavit.

By the time the man was 14, he said Curtis was actively sexually abusing him.

David Scott Curtis, 54, of Littlefield, Ariz., booking photo taken in Las Vegas, Nev., March 21. (Photo: Clark County Detention Center)

In March, Curtis — who at that time was working as a middle school counselor in Mesquite, Nevada — was arrested and brought back to Utah to face charges in another case that allegedly happened in southern Utah. He was charged in connection with a second case in April and a third case in May.

In one case, he was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a minor for unspecified abuse alleged to have occurred years earlier. In a separate case, another alleged victim came forward claiming Curtis sexually abused the child starting when the child was under 10 and occurred "hundreds" of times for a number of years while Curtis was helping to care for the child while the parents worked.

As a child, the alleged victim disclosed the abuse "to other people" more than once, but wasn't believed so the child stopped telling anyone as the molestations continued across three different states over the span of several years, according to investigators.

In total, Curtis is now charged with eight counts of forcible sodomy, 11 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, rape and sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies.