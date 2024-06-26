How your kids can have fun and learn outside of the house this summer

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Ahhh, summer — the season of sweltering sun rays, vacation days, and outdoor activities. This year, why not make the most of the summertime by visiting This Is The Place in Salt Lake City? In Salt Lake City, amidst a pioneering backdrop and vast acres of landscapes rich in history and adventure, visitors can enjoy fun activities based on history.

Plus, with plenty of additional interactive events taking place this summer at This Is The Place — such as horseback riding, a special July 4 event, and more — visitors can create summer memories sure to last a lifetime. Here are some upcoming events happening at This Is The Place this summer.

Liberty Day on July 4, 2024

Step back in time and celebrate the 4th of July like a true pioneer at This Is The Place! Event-goers can indulge in several special activities to truly get into the 1776 spirit such as the candy cannon, a watermelon eating contest, and more.

Of course, there will also be the usual daily activities to enjoy as well. Whether you're looking for a unique and educational experience for the whole family or simply trying to get in touch with your inner patriot, This Is The Place is the place to be on the 4th of July.

SUPer DUPer Day on July 22, 2024

On July 22, This Is The Place is hosting a special event, SUPer DUPer Day, to honor and celebrate the Sons of Utah Pioneers and The Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

These individuals and their families were integral in the development and growth of Utah, and it's important to recognize and appreciate their contributions. As a thank you for their family's impact on the state, the members of these organizations will receive discounted admission into the park to experience all of the daily activities on the day of the event.

This year's evening devotional features speaker Emily Belle Freeman. Visitors can hear her speech at The Garden Place at 10:00 a.m. Though members of these organizations are the only ones who qualify for the discounted admission, the event is open to everyone.

Photo: This Is The Place

Pioneer Days on July 24, 2024

There's no better way to experience Pioneer Day than with a trip to This Is The Place — the location where Utah's pioneer history truly began. With a plethora of pioneer-themed activities to keep guests entertained all day long, from panning for gold to competing in a watermelon eating contest, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Pioneer Day.

If you have a sweet tooth, don't miss out on the candy cannons that shower Main Street with saltwater taffy. When you're ready for a break from the heat, head to the Huntsman Grill for some delicious lunch, top it off with some Brigham's Donuts, before diving back into the fun.

This is the perfect event to celebrate the legacy of these brave pioneers and the birth of the great state of Utah. Don't forget to shop at one of the best little gift shops west of the Mississippi. The shop is open seven days a week.

Photo: This Is The Place

Utah horseback trail rides run Monday through Saturday

Picture yourself meandering through beautiful Utah landscapes on horseback, feeling the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. It's truly an unforgettable experience for anyone. Together with Utah Trail Ride Adventures, This Is The Place is offering 60-minute long guided trail rides through the stunning scenery of the valley.

With experienced wranglers and horses, riders of any skill level will feel safe and confident as they embark on a 60-minute ride filled with adventure and excitement. Riding appointments are required for those 8 years and older and cost $75 per person. Additionally, a horseback riding ticket provides free admission into This Is The Place Heritage Park. Call 801-448-6126 to learn more and schedule your ride.

Photo: This Is The Place

Other daily activities

This Is The Place is a hub of excitement, fun, and adventure all year long. This summer season, there are bonus events like Pioneer Days happening sure to delight visitors of all ages but that's not all—there are also a myriad of thrilling activities to indulge in every day. Visitors can unleash their creativity and try their hands at crafting leather, spinning wool, and panning for gold. Those looking to learn about the local culture can visit the Native American Village to learn more about Utah's earliest inhabitants. And, if cracking geodes and discovering the science behind mining interests you, stop by the Prospector Pit for a lesson on mining. All of the above are available daily at This Is The Place.

Your visit to This Is The Place

Regardless of if you're coming for a horseback ride, the candy cannon, or just a day of fun, an experience at This Is The Place will surely create treasured summer memories with your family. Whether you're looking for a 4th of July event, horseback riding, crafts, or more—the possibilities are truly endless at This Is The Place this summer. For more information, Check out the events page, and get tickets at thisistheplace.org. You'll never forget the summer memories made here!