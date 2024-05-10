Adam Frazier hits a clutch 2-run homer in the 9th inning of the Royals' 2-1 victory over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 2-1 victory over the hapless Los Angeles Angels. MJ Melendez had a one-out single off Angels closer Carlos Estévez before Frazier put his first homer in 31 games this season into the short porch in right field. Jo Adell homered and Griffin Canning pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the Angels, who have lost 16 of 21 after Estévez's third blown save in his last six opportunities.

