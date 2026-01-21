An expected major winter storm already has some leagues reshuffling games this week

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

One year after a winter storm forced postponements across U.S. sports, another major weather system is prompting a reshuffling of games this week and threatened to wreak havoc on the weekend schedule.

A storm that meteorologists say could rival the damage of a major hurricane is expected to bring snow, ice and frigid temperatures from New Mexico to New England starting Friday.

Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers canceled their annual Fan Fest event scheduled for Saturday due to the weather forecast for frozen precipitation in North Texas and "in the interest of safety for players, fans, and employees."

The Sun Belt Conference preemptively shook up its women's basketball schedule, moving around the start times on several games from Thursday through Saturday. The American Athletic Conference also adjusted its weekend men's and women's basketball schedules, moving some games up to Friday.

Tennessee's swim meet at Georgia and the USC Upstate women's basketball game at Longwood were moved up to Friday from Saturday due to the forecast.

___

