Man broke into Taylorsville house through window, hid under child's bed, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was arrested early Friday after police say he left his group home and entered a residential home in the same neighborhood through a window where six children were inside.

Allen Vance Gardner, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of burglary and six counts of voyeurism against a child under the age of 14.

Police say Gardner entered a home through a rear window, but whether he chose that particular home at random was still being investigated.

Gardner "made his way to the children's bedroom where he observed them, and then had physical contact with one female by touching her chest," according to a police booking affidavit. "Allen advised that this was an attempt to wake her so that she could get him a drink of water, but when she did not wake, he hid under her bed."

By the time police were notified, Gardner was gone. Officers reviewed surveillance video from the area, which helped them identify the suspected burglar. He was found at his group home and was arrested.

Police note in the affidavit that "Allen advised that he did this because he does not like his group home and does not want to live there anymore. Allen appears to be willing to commit crimes to get his way."

As of Friday, Taylorsville police said they were still trying to determine exactly what Gardner's intentions were for entering the home.

