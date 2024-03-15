Virginia man faces human trafficking charge in southern Utah

A man arrested in St. George a week ago for suspicion of misdemeanor drug charges is now facing much more serious charges of human trafficking and prostitution. (Barbra Ford, Shutterstock)

Leer en español Read in English

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ST. GEORGE — A man arrested a week ago in southern Utah for investigation of misdemeanor drug charges is now facing much more serious charges allegedly involving human trafficking.

Denzel Jerome Waddy, 33, of Kents Store, Virgina, was charged Friday in Utah's 5th District Court with aggravated human trafficking, a first-degree felony; and aggravated exploitation of prostitution, a second-degree felony.

On March 8, emergency dispatchers in St. George received information from dispatchers in Wyoming to be on the lookout for a possible kidnapping victim.

"The information provided that a female was possibly abducted out of Virginia and the male that she was with was identified as Denzel Waddy," according to a police booking affidavit. "It was reported that Denzel also had a full extradition warrant for his arrest out of Virginia."

Police "pinged" Waddy's phone, which showed up in the area of Utah Tech University. But officers were unable to locate Waddy at that time.

That evening, however, his vehicle was spotted at a hotel on St. George Boulevard, the affidavit states. Officers determined what room Waddy was staying in, and found both him and a woman inside, according to the affidavit.

Waddy was arrested on his outstanding warrant, as well as for investigation of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time of his arrest, police noted in the affidavit "the investigation is still ongoing about the possible abduction/human trafficking."

Additional details about the trafficking charge and whether he will face charges in Utah first or be extradited back to Virginia were not immediately available on Friday.

×

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories