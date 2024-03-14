Connor McMichael scores on a breakaway in 3rd period to give Capitals a 2-1 win over Kraken

Leer en español Read in English

SEATTLE — Connor McMichael scored on a breakaway with 8:24 left in the game, and the Washington Capitals gained ground in their bid for a playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 2-1. T.J. Oshie, playing in his 999th NHL game, also scored for the Caps. Washington, now with 71 points, is just one point behind the New York Islanders and Detroit for the East's second wild-card spot. Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken, who have 68 points and remain nine behind Vegas for the West's second wild-card berth. Joey Daccord finished with 21 saves.

