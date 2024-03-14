These memorable Utah Valley activities might be best enjoyed in the spring

Leer en español Read in English

It is just two days until the official start of spring when some of the best-loved activities of the year are available in Utah Valley.

Whether you prefer to enjoy the change of seasons from outside on sunny day or inside if it is wet and cold, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the longer days and warmer weather. Here are a few adventures that are especially enjoyable in the spring.

Experience the Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival

Some might question whether you are a tree Utahn if you haven't attended the Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival at least once. From April 10-May 18 you can enjoy more than 750,000 spring flowers including tulips, daffodils, poppies, hyacinths and other colorful and interesting flowers and plants.

Ashton Gardens is a beautiful place year-round, but nothing beats it in springtime at the Tulip Festival. For more information about Thanksgiving Point and the Tulip Festival, visit their website.

Golf at some legendary courses

Utah Valley has several incredible golf courses, and they all deserve to be played in 70-degree weather with blue skies. Thanksgiving Point, Hobble Creek and Talons Cove Golf Club are some of the favorites, with many others just as enjoyable. You can find a list of golf courses around the area at UtahValley.com.

Photo: Scott Hay/Shutterstock.com

Hike to a waterfall

The next few months are the perfect time to hike to one of the many Utah Valley waterfalls. Spring runoff means lots of water coming over some unforgettable waterfalls. A few of the higher elevation falls still have too much snow to be easily accessible. But this is the perfect time to check out Battle Creek Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and even Horsetail Falls.

Catch fish at Utah Lake

For the first time in years, Utah Lake is at full capacity and for anglers in the know, Utah Lake fishing can be phenomenal.There are some especially good reasons to target this water body in the spring.

One of the most abundant fishes in the lake is white bass. In spring, these prolific fish congregate at the incoming tributaries and around the harbors as they prepare to spawn. The action typically peaks in early May, but some days leading up to the spawn can provide opportunities to catch them on nearly every cast. It's a great time to introduce young children to an unforgettable fishing experience.

In addition to white bass, Utah Lake anglers can catch walleyes, catfish, black bass, crappie, bluegill, perch and carp. Be aware that some Utah Lake tributaries have special regulations in the spring to protect spawning fish, so make sure to check the fishing proclamation.

Attend a baseball game at BYU or UVU

Nothing hits quite the same as a good old-fashioned baseball or softball game on a mild-spring night. Between BYU baseball and softball and UVU baseball and softball, there are bound to be a few games that fit your schedule.

If you've never been to a college baseball game, you're in for a treat. Between the crowd, the food and the gorgeous spring weather, your date or your family will remember the event for months to come.

Visit educational museums for free

There are bound to be a few rainy days this spring, so why not take advantage of some free museums? Some favorites are the Bean Life Science Museum, the Museum of Paleontology, the Museum of Peoples and Cultures, the Museum of Art, the Education in Zion Gallery and the BYU Legacy Hall.

Some museums take more time than others, so be sure to plan, especially if you're taking the kids. Also, parking can be tricky so be sure to obtain a parking permit from the museum you're visiting.

UVU also has an astounding Roots of Knowledge stained glass display that's a must-see and is free to check out. The mural consists of more than 40,000 individual stained glass pieces, hundreds of hand-painted figures and thousands of cultural and scientific references.

Photo: Elena Veselova/Shutterstock.com

Enjoy a local ice cream shop

After a museum or two, reward yourself and your loved ones with a tasty treat. Utahns love their ice cream and Utah Valley is home to some of the sweetest spots in the state. Some favorites include the BYU Creamery on Ninth, Rockwell Ice Cream Company, Brooker's Founding Flavors, and Rowley's Red Barn.

Find more to do in Utah Valley

There's far more to do in Utah Valley than just these activities. To get outside and explore spring in one of Utah's most beautiful valleys, check your local directory and calendar on the Utah Valley Chamber website.

