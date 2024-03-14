6 signs your LVP flooring needs to be replaced

Leer en español Read in English

Of all the places in your home, your floor probably takes the biggest beating. Constant foot traffic, spills, scratches, scuffs — these add up over the years. And though you may try to cover up the imperfections with a rug or a table, there's no escaping it. You'll have to replace it at some point.

Even luxury vinyl plank flooring (LVP), which The Spruce rates as one of the most durable flooring options, needs a refresh eventually. Chauncy Crail and Corinne Tynan of Forbes say that LVP can last anywhere from five to 25 years — but once it's done, it's done.

"[O]nce a vinyl floor is damaged, it must be replaced instead of refinished—and depending on the amount of damage and type of vinyl you purchased, this may mean anything from the entire floor (sheet vinyl) to the affected tile or plank," Crail and Tynan write.

If you've already jumped on the vinyl plank flooring bandwagon long ago and are wondering whether or not it's time to replace it, here are a few tell-tale signs that will give you the answer.

Deep, visible cracks or gouges

One of the easiest ways to determine if your flooring needs to be replaced is simply by looking at it. If you notice visible, gaping cracks, that's an obvious sign that something is wrong. One thing you can't do with LVP is mend a wide crack or opening in the plank. You'll need to replace it.

"Gouges and dents that penetrate several layers of the plank are notoriously difficult to repair," Alex Rennie of Family Handyman writes. "Because most vinyl plank flooring has a wood grain pattern, it can be difficult to make an invisible patch. If you have extra planks, it's probably easier to replace the plank than to patch the gouge."

An uneven surface

Next to visible imperfections, you can tell a lot about your flooring by the way it feels when you walk over it. Uneven flooring can signal an underlying problem, and one of the biggest issues is water damage.

Should water seep into the cracks of your flooring over time, it won't be long before you'll notice bulging or separation between planks.

Discoloration

Aside from an uneven surface, discoloration can be another sign that you've got water damage underneath your LVP.

"If you suddenly notice growing dark spots, faded or lightening areas, rings, dirty-appearing areas under the surface, and other discoloration, the culprit may be water under your flooring," Lauren Bongard writes for Angi. "Even small amounts of water from leaking pipes or breached subflooring can cause visible discoloring of the vinyl surface."

Discoloration may also be an effect of sun damage from a nearby window, but it's also worth replacing if it becomes too much of an eyesore.

Bad smells

Unfortunately, there's yet another sign that you've got that dreaded water damage lurking underneath your LVP. In addition to your sense of sight and touch, your nose can give you a clue if something is wrong.

"Since vinyl flooring is water-resistant, it will prevent water underneath from evaporating quickly," Bongard explains. "This traps moisture under the flooring and against the subfloor for long periods of time, which can cause mold and mildew to grow. You may see visible signs of mold and mildew, or you may smell a musty odor coming from the floor."

Slippery floors

Floors that have worn down over the years and have become more slippery can pose a health hazard — particularly if elderly people are living in your home. A simple, safer solution would be to replace the slick plank with something that has a textured surface.

You don't like it

Perhaps the most obvious reason why you'd want to replace your LVP flooring is if you've grown tired of the style or color and just want something different. It might even make you a happier person! As it turns out, the flooring in each room can have a psychological impact on your mood.

In an article for LinkedIn, the Flooring Depot of Panama City explained that "[l]ight colors tend to make a room feel spacious, clean and airy while dark colors create a warm and cozy feel."

