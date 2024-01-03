Man dies from suspected suicide after SWAT standoff at Taylorsville business

Police at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, which is next to Aspen Landing in Taylorsville. A man was found dead from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an armed standoff at Aspen Landing on Wednesday. (Jay Hancock, KSL-TV)

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound after an armed standoff at a Taylorsville business on Wednesday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., Unified Fire Authority responded to reports of a medical check for a 60-year-old man at Aspen Landing located at 6388 S. Redwood Road. When firefighters entered the business to check on the man he produced a handgun.

The man then "pointed it at the fire department where they believe was making the motion that he was pulling the trigger," said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.

Firefighters then retreated from the building and contacted police. Taylorsville and West Jordan police officers arrived on the scene and began securing the building while making contact with employees still inside. When officers believed the building had been evacuated except for the armed man, they attempted to make contact but were unsuccessful, said Hill.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the SWAT team was contacted. SWAT attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful and a search warrant was obtained to enter the business.

"Obviously, the goal being a peaceful resolution," Hill said. "However, after a couple hours of those attempts, they eventually were not able to make contact with the tools that they had available to them."

When SWAT entered the building they "did locate the 60-year-old male (dead) from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," added Hill.

Police are investigating the incident and what may have led up to it. The man's identity was not released.

