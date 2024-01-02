Winter weather advisory issued for southern Utah as storms return to state

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A storm forecast to impact southern Utah Wednesday appears to be the beginning of what could be an active pattern across the state over the next week after a slow start to winter. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's immediate forecast.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory for Utah's southern mountains, including places like Alton in Kane County and Brian Head in Iron County, that takes effect at noon Wednesday and lasts through Thursday night. About 5 to 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall over the two days, but it appears to be just the beginning of what could be an active pattern across the state over the next week.

That's good news for Utah's snowpack, which entered the new year at 69% of normal statewide.

"We've got some active weather on the horizon, with a changing pattern beginning (on Wednesday)," the agency posted on social media, explaining that there is a "strong potential for a pattern flip in the atmosphere" that could allow for several storms to enter the state over the next 10 days.

Snow returns

KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank explained that the "huge" high-pressure system that has made it difficult for storms to enter the state over the past week is finally beginning to break down and move east of the state. This opens the door for a pair of low-pressure systems off the Pacific Coast to enter the Intermountain West.

The winter weather advisory that goes into effect Wednesday is tied to the first of these storms.

"That first piece is going to dive south and impact southern Utah," he said. "It arrives (Wednesday) morning — some rain in (the) St. George valley, but snow up the I-15 corridor."

Utah Department of Transportation officials issued a road weather alert that covers most of central and southern Utah from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Most places are listed as having conditions that will require "moderate caution," but "high caution" is projected for mountain passes in the region.

Road Weather Alert: A winter storm is expected to impact central and southern Utah starting Wednesday afternoon/evening.



For more information, please visit: https://t.co/QrWh3RKePZ#utwx#utsnow@UtahTruckingpic.twitter.com/m72EariN1G — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 2, 2024

"Higher portions of I-15 near the I-70 junction, the mountains east of Cedar City and Bryce National Park will see heavy snowfall rates at times, especially Wednesday evening into Wednesday night," the alert states. "Those rates will result in significant impacts as several inches of snow may accumulate on the roads."

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive carefully.

A stormy rest of the week

Even more snow is on the horizon. Some showers are possible along the Wasatch Front Wednesday, but most of the scattered snowfall from the first storm system is expected to fall on Thursday as the storm system moves on by, according to Eubank.

He added that the second storm system off the Pacific Coast is forecast to arrive in northern Utah on Friday. The storms are projected to produce "some nice snow" in the mountains with some scattered valley showers, but Eubank noted that it should also clear out the bad air quality within the latest inversion.

An even bigger storm is forecast to impact the state this weekend, but it's unclear right now how much snow that may provide.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

