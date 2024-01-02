West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League

LONDON — Defensive-minded West Ham held off late pressure from Brighton to settle for a 0-0 draw that extended its Premier League unbeaten run to four games. One point was enough for Brighton to climb over Manchester United into seventh place, while the Hammers stayed in sixth. Both teams were missing starters through injury, illness and suspension. West Ham was also without forward Mohammed Kudus, who was called up by Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations. Brighton substitute Jakub Moder blazed a shot over the bar from close range in the 87th minute. The visitors threatened again but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola stretched to save Adam Lallana's shot from distance.

