Evenepoel safely in Vuelta lead after Roglic withdraws

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 10:33 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ARACENA, Spain — Remco Evenepoel safely kept his Spanish Vuelta lead after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic withdrew ahead of the 17th stage because of injuries. Rigoberto Urán prevailed on the final climb to win the stage and complete his treble of Grand Tour victories after previous stage triumphs in the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia. He crossed the line two seconds ahead of Quentin Pacher and Jesús Herrada. Roglic didn't start after not recovering from his injuries sustained Tuesday in a crash 75 meters from the finish line in the 16th stage.

