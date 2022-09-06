Scottish club Rangers back in big time after bruising decade

Scottish soccer giant Rangers is back in the Champions League after a 12-year absence during which the club went out of business because of a financial crisis. Rangers is one of Europe's most storied clubs and has a record 55 national league titles. The Glasgow team has gone through a bruising decade after starting afresh at the bottom of Scotland's soccer pyramid 10 years ago. Rangers has recovered to win the Scottish league in 2021, reach the Europa League final in May, and now get through the Champions League qualifying rounds. Former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra played for Rangers during its turbulent times and tells The Associated Press it's great the team is back in Europe's elite.

