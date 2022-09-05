Caratini lifts Brewers over Rox, Counsell earns win No. 600

By Pat Graham, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 5, 2022 at 7:06 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DENVER — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers to help Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini's ninth homer of the season. The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance.

