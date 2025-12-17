Luke Weaver agrees to $22 million, 2-year deal with the New York Mets, AP source says

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

NEW YORK — Luke Weaver has agreed to a $22 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, joining Clay Holmes and Devin Williams as former Yankees on a rebuilt pitching staff.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Weaver supplanted a struggling Holmes at the Yankees closer in September 2024, was replaced by Williams at the start of 2025, then took over from a faltering Williams late last April only to strain his left hamstring on June 1.

Weaver had a 1.05 ERA and eight saves in nine chances over 24 games before getting hurt, then returned in late June and had a 5.31 ERA with no saves in three chances over 40 games.

In 2024, Weaver was 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves during the season and 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in four postseason games. He allowed a tying, two-run homer to Cleveland's Jhonkensy Noel with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, a game the Yankees lost when David Fry homered against Holmes in the 10th.

A 10-year major league veteran, Weaver is 38-49 with a 4.74 ERA and 12 saves for St. Louis (2016-18), Arizona (2019-22), Kansas City (2022), Cincinnati (2023), Seattle (2023) and the Yankees.

Holmes reached a $38 million, three-year contract last December and was moved to the rotation, and Williams struck a $51 million, three-year deal this month.

Other former Yankees joining the Mets in recent years include star outfielder Juan Soto, catcher Luis Torrens and manager Carlos Mendoza.

After failing to reach the playoffs, the Mets lost closer Edwin Díaz last week when he agreed to a $69 million, three-year contract with the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, the Mets lost first baseman Pete Alonso to Baltimore for a $155 million, five-year contract and traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to Texas for Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB