Salt Lake nurse charged with abusing young bedridden patient

TAYLORSVILLE — A pediatric home hospice nurse was charged Tuesday with abusing a bedridden and nonverbal boy he was caring for.

Jessie Dean Gillie, 42, of Salt Lake, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began in January when the father of a boy, who is under the age of 12, called police to report possible abuse. The boy "is bedridden, nonverbal and has cancer," and is cared for, in part, by a home hospice nurse, according to charging documents.

The boy's parents found scratches and bruises on the boy's hands and injuries to his genitals, the charges state. The parents, who have a camera in the boy's room, reviewed video that was recorded and observed Gillie press on their son's hand "very hard" until he "cried out in pain," the charges state.

A police detective was then shown other videos that recorded abuse, the charges state. The detective showed the video to the boy's primary home nurse who also stated she had "concerns" about the care the boy had received.

"(Gillie) used his position as a pediatric home health nurse to inflict serious pain and injury on a victim who is bedridden and unable to speak," prosecutors said in charging documents while requesting that Gillie be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail pending trial.

