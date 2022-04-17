Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Guzan hurts Achilles in Atlanta's 0-0 draw vs Cincinnati

By The Associated Press | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 4:31 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan left the field on a stretcher after hurting an Achilles tendon and collapsing during a 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. The 37-year-old fell to the field without contact just outside Atlanta's penalty area and started pounding the artificial turf. With a towel over the field, he was given a standing ovation as he was stretchered off the field in the 73rd minute. Guzan, a former Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, is in his sixth season with Atlanta. He has made 64 appearances for the United States.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  