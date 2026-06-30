Jazz license plate gets a flashy new redesign, which could soon be joined by Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz and Mammoth fans will have a new way to support each team on roadways.

Smith Entertainment Group unveiled two new license plate designs that will be offered by the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles as early as this week. One of which is a new and improved Jazz-themed plate, replacing the design that was first offered in 2021, which will be available to order on Wednesday.

The other would be the state's first-ever Mammoth-themed plate, should the DMV receive enough preorders to trigger the production of the design. Utah requires at least 500 special group application preorders before the DMV weighs in on a decision.

If the application is approved, the DMV states online that it will begin issuing the new plate "within six months after we receive the application, payment and all required documents."

Jazz specialty plates currently cost $25 for an initial contribution, plus $25 per year in annual contributions. There's also a $13.25 standard plate fee, along with a few other fees.

Smith Entertainment Group didn't say if that fee would change. A portion of the proceeds from the Jazz plates will go to organizations and programs that support women and children, while a portion of the proceeds from the Mammoth plate will go toward the SEG Foundation, should it go into production.

The Jazz's previous redesign featured a black J-Note logo on a white plate, mirroring many of the special license plates that the DMV offers.

Its redesign and the proposed Mammoth design appear to build on the success of the Utah Historical Society's black license plate, which was so wildly popular that the Utah Legislature ultimately rewrote its license plate code to account for it last year. The state capped the amount of money that went to the state history organization because the plates generated significantly more money than the state had anticipated from the design.

A state audit released in 2025 found that the black plates generated approximately $4.5 million over the previous five years, while the Jazz plate generated a little over $380,000.

The DMV currently offers only one other dark plate, which is the special America 250 plate, which is only available for a limited time.