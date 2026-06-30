1 killed in Washington County crash on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — One person died Tuesday after a crash on I-15 in Washington.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall said one person died after a vehicle collided with a pickup truck that had been hauling a boat at approximately 10:46 a.m. near milepost 12.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 was towing a boat on southbound I-15. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the driver of the Ford began to change lanes, striking a Toyota on its side with the passenger side of the Ford.

The Toyota lost control after being struck, rolling several times after leaving the right side of the roadway. The department said the woman driving the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.