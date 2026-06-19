United States is flying at men's World Cup, and Utah soccer fans are taking note

SANDY — Vibes were as high as the temperature in some cases as thousands gathered at Real Salt Lake's home stadium to cheer on the United States' 2-0 win over Australia in the second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fernando Sanchez took it all in, between belts of his drum standing in front of more than 4,000 people at the Sandy stadium.

"I was born and raised in Mexico City," said Sanchez, who hosts a podcast called the "Fercho Show" from his current home in Utah. "But I'm from the U.S. now."

Four years after scoring just two goals in three group games before a 3-1 exit to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, the United States is flying under Mauricio Pochettino, exciting fans across the country — from the sellout crowd at 69,000-seat Lumen Field in Seattle to watch parties around the world, including Friday in Sandy.

"The vibe is amazing," Sanchez told KSL.com. "You can see all of the people who came out, everybody is happy because this World Cup means so much for Utah, for everybody. It's the best of the best from each country fighting on the field. That's what it feels like, and it's so good to be part of this game."

Less than 24 hours after some 9,200 fans showed up at America First Field for Mexico's 1-0 win over South Korea, Real Salt Lake employees braced to host as many as 6,000 American fans who submitted an RSVP to spend a portion of the Juneteenth holiday in 94-degree weather.

In-game hydration breaks became as much of a necessity for fans as the players in Seattle, with hundreds flooding the open hydration stations, concessions area, and a few food trucks at each "quarter break" installed by FIFA for the first time at a men's World Cup.

Vibes at the RioT as @USMNT leads Australia 2-0: 📈📈💯 pic.twitter.com/s1FQHTlgph — Salt City Soccer (@saltcityfc) June 19, 2026

While final attendance dropped to around 4,500 fans in Sandy, the spirits remained high as Folarin Balogun, who scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the World Cup opener, forced the opening goal off Australia's Cameron Burgess.

Alex Freeman, the son of former Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman who at 21 is the youngest player on the roster, doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute off a set piece that was initially ruled offside.

But after a lengthy video review where fans refused to sit down, pandemonium ensued as the U.S. fans in Sandy recognized their national team was moments away from clinching passage out of the group in the first men's World Cup on home soil since 1994.

It's the first time the United States men's national team has won consecutive games at a World Cup tournament since 1930.

Yet it's not just the wins, but how the Yanks are winning that has Americans excited about a sport that has made significant strides domestically in three decades since the founding of Major League Soccer.

The U.S. is winning with an exciting brand of attacking soccer led by Balogun, who grew up in England but chose to represent the country of his birth over his parents' native Nigeria in 2023, and Christian Pulisic, the AC Milan winger with 33 goals in 87 international appearances from Pennsylvania who did not play Friday due to a calf injury.

About 4,500 United States fans and supporters gathered for a watch party in Sandy, Utah, as the USA defeated Australia 2-0 in a group-stage game at the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, Friday, June 19, 2026. (Photo: Sean Walker, KSL.com)

"There's a lot of American pride," said St. George youth soccer player Tate Hurst, who showed up to the watch party with a half-dozen club teammates at Fire SC during Western Presidents Cup regional this weekend. "The American dream."

Just a few hours later, the United States won Group D via Paraguay's 1-0 win over Türkiye. It's only the third time in national team history — and the first since 2010 — that the USA won its group at the men's World Cup.

Sunburn, heat and hydration aside, the moment created a memory for thousands of soccer fans and casuals alike. That included RSL season ticket holders, waiting until the end of the month-long international break for the club's MLS season to resume in July.

But for one afternoon — and perhaps another, as the club plans to host a similar watch party next Thursday when the United States hosts Türkiye in Los Angeles (8 p.m. MT, FS1) — each soccer fan was pulling for the same team.

Except, perhaps, for the dozen or so Australia fans in the corner of the east lawn who represented their own Socceroos for the entire 90 minutes.

"Soccer brings everybody together," one RSL staff member said over the public-address system as fans headed for the parking lot while James Brown's "Living in America" blasted over the sound system after the full-time whistle. "That's what today was all about."