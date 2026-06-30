Giant bluegill at Mantua Reservoir provide fishing fun for anglers and kids

Mantua Reservoir has become one of Utah's top destinations for bluegill fishing, with anglers catching unusually large fish that rival some of the biggest in the state. On this trip, Adam Eakle is joined by Joe Martinez, president of the USA Ice Fishing Team, who shares his tips on targeting panfish and reflects on representing the United States in international competition.
This outing highlights just how fun and accessible bluegill fishing can be, especially for families. Joe's daughter and her friend join the crew and steal the show, landing the biggest fish of the day and proving that panfish is great and easy to catch for kids.
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