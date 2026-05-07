National Day of Prayer brings Utahns together for hope and reflection in Provo

PROVO — A feeling of joy and unity filled the sanctuary of a community church in Provo during the National Day of Prayer observance.

On Thursday, people across the nation came together as voices lifted in prayer, song and reflection for the 75th anniversary of the national event.

This year also coincides with the many celebrations honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States in July.

Community members, veterans, elected officials and local organizations congregated for the local observance at the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ.

The church's theme for the evening, "Tapestry of Belief," marked a celebration of different voices, traditions and experiences that strengthen communities.

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert was among a host of speakers throughout the evening. He discussed the role of prayer throughout the nation's history, including during times of turmoil, challenges and crises.

"We have testimonies of many people of God before us to this day that testify of the power of prayer and the benefits that come from acknowledging the supreme being and praying and thanking and asking," he said.

The former governor also recounted his time in office and the importance of prayer in making difficult decisions and seeking divine guidance.

He concluded by encouraging the citizens to do three simple things: remember, reflect and do.

"Let's follow the example set by generations before us," he said. "Let us bow our heads. Let's open our hearts and let us pray, not just as individuals, but as one nation under God."

His wife, Jeanette Herbert, delivered a historical reflection on the role of faith in America's founding. She cited George Washington's prayer at Valley Forge and Ben Franklin's call for prayer during the Constitutional Convention.

The evening also included selections by the Utah Valley Interfaith Choir and the Provost Singers, who sang inspirational songs. Members of the Navajo Dine' Tribe also performed a Jingle Dress Dance.

Local leaders, including Orem Mayor Karen McCandless and Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins, also led the congregation in prayer.

The local day of prayer at the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ observance is one of many events as part of the city's annual freedom festival, held throughout the spring and summer.