Wildfire on Tooele County mountainside burns more than 1,800 acres, deemed human-caused

STOCKTON, Tooele County — Investigators say a wildfire that sparked on South Mountain in Tooele County Monday was human-caused.

The blaze started Monday evening just before 9 p.m., initially burning an estimated 150 to 200 acres, but quickly grew overnight into Tuesday morning.

The fire is burning in an area south of Stansbury Park and west of Tooele. Fire officials urged people to stay away from the fire and not to fly drones for footage of the blaze, as it prevents the use of air support. It was mapped Tuesday at 1,863 acres.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Utah Fire Info said crews have "worked to actively engage the fire and have been aided by the weather. The winds played a role in helping blowing the fire back onto itself, though it continues to show occasional smoke from a few interior pockets."

Wind gusts up to 55 mph contributed to the fire's overnight activity Tuesday, Utah Fire Info said.

Karl Hunt, spokesperson for the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the fire was started by humans, but officials have yet to determine an exact cause.

"Investigators are still working on what that specific cause was, but do they know it was human-caused," he said.

#SouthMountainFire Update: Fire remained very active overnight with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Estimated at 1,000–2,000 acres. Additional ground & air resources are arriving today. A cold front could increase fire activity and create challenging conditions. Please avoid the area… pic.twitter.com/waW4wMPztm — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 9, 2026

There were no immediate threats to the public and no evacuations, but road access was limited in the area. The only structure threatened was an unmanned communication tower that sits atop South Mountain, according to the North Tooele Fire District.

Additional air and ground support arrived to help battle the blaze Tuesday morning.

"A cold front could increase fire activity and create challenging conditions," Utah Fire Info said Tuesday.

Photos sent to KSL Monday night show bright orange flames torching parts of the mountainside.

A red flag warning went into effect early on Monday, with critical fire danger for portions of northwestern Utah, including areas south of I-80, according to the National Weather Service.

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