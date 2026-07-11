West Jordan apartment building deemed uninhabitable after overnight fire

WEST JORDAN — Dozens of Utahns were displaced by an apartment fire that ripped through a building in West Jordan.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. Friday to tackle the blaze at the Cascade Springs Apartments at 2812 W. 8580 South, according to West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Jessie McKenna. Multiple agencies assisted the West Jordan Fire Department, including the Utah Fire Authority and units from South Jordan and Sandy.

All occupants of the building were able to successfully evacuate, and no injuries were reported among the occupants or the firefighters.

The main damage to the building was to the third floor and the roof, though much of the building also suffered water damage as firefighters tackled the blaze. The gas lines and electricity were also shut off to the building.

The fire was under control around 11 p.m. Friday, but the fire engines remained on scene throughout Saturday to prevent any hot spots from reigniting.

According to McKenna, the residents of one apartment did a good job of shutting doors to prevent the flames from spreading further. Their efforts had left a lot of carbon dioxide within the apartment, requiring fire crews to help lower CO2 levels.

After the building inspector determined it was not safe for residents to stay there, representatives from the Red Cross and the city of West Jordan began helping the residents find food and shelter for the evening.

Many returned home for the first time on Saturday.

"They told us to get out of the apartment, said resident Peter Mukru. "My shoes, my phone, my wallet. That's all I got."

The fire department said that residents in 24 units are currently displaced. Three or four apartments were actually burned.

Another eight were damaged by smoke, and the other 12 do have some smoke damage, but may be livable as early as next week.

"We're going to have inspectors out Monday morning, finding out which units are suitable for habitation," said West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton.

Nearly 75 people had to find somewhere else to go.

"Many of them had family or friends they could stay with, but those that didn't, we contacted the Red Cross right away," Burton said.

The Canyon View Credit Union Community and Arts Center opened as a temporary shelter on Saturday for those impacted by the fire. The Red Cross also opened the West Hills Middle School in West Jordan to help support those displaced by the fire.

Neighbors and friends showed up en masse to these sites to help where they could.

"West Jordan is known as 'The home of the good neighbor,' and you've seen that happen here today," Burton said.

McKenna said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

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