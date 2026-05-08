Southern Utah woman, 66, dies after being hit in crosswalk, police say

HURRICANE, Washington County — A 66-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck while in a crosswalk earlier this week.

The woman, identified by Hurricane police as Tammy Crouse, of Hurricane, was hit by a Dodge Ram 5500 commercial truck as she crossed the intersection of 700 West and State, in Hurricane, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was traveling south on 700 West and turned east onto State Street when the incident occurred, according to police.

Officers and medical responders attempted lifesaving measures before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

"The Hurricane Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Crouse's family members and friends during this difficult time," the agency wrote in a statement.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.