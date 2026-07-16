Several roads flooded and some closures in Emery, Sanpete, Carbon counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Several major roads saw flooding, and some faced closures, Thursday afternoon in Carbon, Emery and Sanpete counties.

A portion of state Route 31 was closed off in Emery County near milepost 29 in Huntington Canyon when flooding and debris blocked the roadway, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

"The canyon continues to be impacted by the devastating Seeley Fire of 2012 and the Trail Mountain Fire of 2018, with log jams and debris after rainstorms," the sheriff's office said.

Huntington Canyon was reopened by 9 p.m. The sheriff's office added that debris was also cleared away after flooding occurred on a roadway Wednesday, located at the north end of Joe's Valley Reservoir.

A section of state Route 28 in Sanpete County was also closed due to flooding near Fayette, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The Utah Department of Transportation cleared debris from the area following the flooding.

" ... Unless it hits hard again, that part (of the road) should be OK," according to UHP.

Flooding also took place on state Route 29 in Carbon County. Rocks were blocking the road, according to UHP.

Troopers were on their way to the area Thursday evening.

UDOT stated crews are responding to closures on S.R. 29 but did not specify the exact closure location. UDOT estimated two hours before the closures were lifted.

"At this point, it doesn't sound bad, but storm cells are still actively hitting Emery County and eastern Carbon," according to UHP.

Highway 89, also in Sanpete County, experienced flooding near Beaver Creek just north of Marysvale. UHP was working to send troopers with equipment to respond to the scene at the time of reporting.