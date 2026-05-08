Man pleads guilty to assaulting US lawmaker Ilhan Omar in January town hall

By Kanishka Singh, Reuters | Updated - May 8, 2026 at 1:43 p.m. | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 1:43 p.m.

 
Anthony James Kazmierczak poses for a Hennepin County Jail booking photograph after his arrest on a charge of third-degree assault following an incident at Rep. Ilhan Omar's town hall event in Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 27, in a combination photograph.

Anthony James Kazmierczak poses for a Hennepin County Jail booking photograph after his arrest on a charge of third-degree assault following an incident at Rep. Ilhan Omar's town hall event in Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 27, in a combination photograph. (Hennepin County Sheriff, Reuters )

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to assaulting Rep. Ilhan Omar in January.
  • He sprayed Omar with apple cider vinegar at a Minneapolis town hall.
  • Kazmierczak said he disagreed with Omar's views; she was uninjured in the incident.

WASHINGTON — A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting Rep. ​Ilhan Omar during a January town hall in which the Democratic lawmaker condemned Republican President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, the U.S. Justice Department ‌said.

"Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, pleaded guilty today to one count of Assaulting a United States Officer ⁠in U.S. District Court," the Justice ​Department said in a statement.

Kazmierczak admitted ⁠in a Thursday hearing before U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen that he "planned ‌the assault and that ‌he did not agree with Representative Omar's political views," the Justice ⁠Department said.

In her remarks during the town ⁠hall, Omar was criticizing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for its crackdown in Minnesota and the fatal shootings by federal agents of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Trump's crackdown and ICE detentions have been widely condemned by human rights groups who call them a violation of ‌due process and free speech rights. Rights advocates ​also say the crackdown has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities.

Kazmierczak sprayed Omar with apple cider vinegar from a syringe, which landed on Omar's clothing and skin, the Justice Department said, adding that lab analysis confirmed the liquid contained acetic acid. Omar was uninjured in the attack.

Omar, who is Muslim, came to the U.S. as a 12-year-old girl ​and became an American citizen in 2000.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar in public remarks ‌and social media ‌posts, while ⁠also taking aim at her Somali nationality and saying she should be "institutionalized" and removed from the U.S.

Kazmierczak gestured and shouted at Omar during the town hall before security guards subdued him. He was subsequently arrested. The town hall meeting ‌in Minneapolis was temporarily ​disrupted, but Omar later continued her remarks.

In ‌recent years, political experts ⁠have raised alarm ​about political violence in a polarized U.S.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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