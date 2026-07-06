Man hit in back by suspected stray bullet at Fourth of July celebration, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was injured on Saturday after being hit in the back by a bullet suspected of being shot into the air in Lehi.

A man was setting up chairs with his family at 9:08 p.m. to watch a fireworks show when he was shot, Lehi Police Sgt. Jeffrey Smith said.

Andrew Campbell identified the man as Federico Perez Arenas, 76, Campbell's father-in-law, and said Perez was standing up when he said he felt pain in his back.

"Just out of nowhere — we didn't hear anything — my father-in-law started saying there was something wrong with his back," Campbell said.

Perez was wearing a dark shirt, and Campbell said they took it off and saw blood and a hole through the shirt.

"It didn't go too deep," Campbell said.

At first, the bullet wound was thought to have been caused by a BB or airsoft pellet, Smith said.

Federico Perez Arenas, 76, is pictured with his granddaughter in an undated photo. Perez was hit by a bullet that police believe was shot into the air somewhere nearby in Lehi on Saturday. (Photo: Andrew Campbell)

Lehi spokesperson Jeanteil Livingston said Perez chose to go to a hospital after being seen by emergency medical personnel and Lehi police. He was taken not by ambulance but by a private vehicle, she said.

"Hospital X-rays later revealed a small-caliber bullet lodged in the man's back," Livingston said. "Based on the trajectory of the bullet, investigators believe it was likely the result of a stray round fired into the air."

Livingston said Perez was in fair condition while being treated.

Campbell said the family is dealing with insurance deliberations to get a specialist to hopefully remove the bullet. Perez will see his general practitioner on Tuesday to get a referral to be seen by a specialist.

The bullet is between two of Perez's ribs, Campbell said.

As of Monday, Campbell said Perez is in pain, but his medications have helped. Currently, Perez can't lie flat on his back.

The incident, which took place in the area of Thanksgiving Way, was still under investigation on Monday as police continued their search for the person responsible. No credible threats were identified in the area when the man was shot, Livingston said.

In Smith's career, he said this kind of incident was rare, and he couldn't remember ever dealing with a situation like it before.

"This does not happen very often," Smith said. "In fact, I can't remember a time in my career where I've seen this happen in Lehi."

Anyone who may have witnessed someone shooting a gun into the air in the area of North Thanksgiving Way or who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lehi Police Department at 385-201-1005.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that bullets fired into the air must return to the ground and can cause serious injury or death," Livingston said. "Celebratory or reckless gunfire is dangerous and illegal, and the Lehi Police Department urges the public to handle firearms responsibly."

Campbell also said he hopes the incident spurs conversations on gun safety. One of Campbell's daughters was just feet away from where Perez was struck.

"Luckily, it wasn't too serious, but it could have killed someone," Campbell said.

Contributing: Bryanna Willis

Correction: In an earlier version, Federico Perez Arenas's first name was incorrectly spelled Ferdico, and Lehi Police Sgt. Smith's first name has been changed from Jon to Jeffrey.