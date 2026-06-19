Man arrested for investigation of reckless burning after Memory Grove blaze

By Arianne Brown, KSL | Updated - June 20, 2026 at 12:03 p.m. | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 2:06 p.m.

 
Salt Lake City firefighters arrive at the scene in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Salt Lake City firefighters arrive at the scene in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A person is in custody for investigation of reckless burning after a fire sparked at Memory Grove Park in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Matthew Jhon Nelson, 43, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of reckless burning that started a fire or endangered human life, possession of a controlled substances, property damage/destruction costing more than $5,000, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Witnesses told police they had seen Nelson leaving the area of the fire, a police booking affidavit states. Police detained and later arrested Nelson, who they said refused to answer their questions. During a search, police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia among Nelson's belongings.

The fire burned approximately half an acre in the lower section of the park, after flames were seen about 10 a.m. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Park staff told police they had identified 15 trees damaged by the fire that would need to be replaced. Park staff said the replacement cost of the trees will be $1,000 per tree.

"The Salt Lake City Fire Department would like to thank parks employees and community members for quickly reporting the fire and providing valuable information that assisted our crews and investigators during the response," the department said in a statement.

Crews remained at the scene for hours afterward to ensure any possible flare-ups were put out. Charges have not yet been filed.

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Arianne Brown, KSLArianne Brown
Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years.
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