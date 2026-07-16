Former elementary teacher accused of lewdness in front of children at Cache County pool

NIBLEY, Cache County — A former northern Utah elementary school teacher, who was previously accused of sexually abusing students but never charged, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of lewd acts at a public pool.

Patrick Alan Green, 63, was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of eight counts of lewdness involving a minor and one count of lewdness.

On June 25, Cache County sheriff's deputies were notified of a man who the day prior had been swimming with goggles on at a community pool in Nibley with several young girls.

"It was reported that when the females would go underwater, the male would submerge his head underwater as well to look at them," the police booking affidavit states.

A concerned mother had noticed the man doing this and got video footage and a photo, but the man was not identified at the time, police said. On July 1, the same concerned mother was again at the pool with her daughters when the man from the prior incident arrived.

The mother was about to leave when she noticed two girls she knew had shown up at the pool unaccompanied by a parent. According to police, the mother asked the girls if they had a parent coming and if they felt comfortable at the pool with the man there.

"This is when the two juvenile females explained that this man had previously exposed his genitals to them at a previous date while at the pool," the affidavit said.

The mother discovered the man was Green and lived across the street from one of the girls. She called police, but Green left before they arrived.

Police interviewed the two girls, plus a third girl who was with the first two at the time of the alleged incident, and a fourth girl and her adult relative, who also accused Green of exposing himself.

Each of the girls and the adult who were interviewed described separate instances of Green exposing his genitals, according to police, both in and out of the swimming pool.

The victims also said Green was playing music while at the pool, and it was "TikTok music," or music that young girls typically like, police said.

"Green has exhibited behavior of voyeurism with juvenile females by being observed watching non-familial/unknown juvenile females at the pool. As well as exhibited grooming behavior by playing music at the pool that was observed by several victims and described as music young females would enjoy listening to," the affidavit said.

Green, when interviewed by police, said he used to frequent the pool but denied ever intentionally exposing himself to minors at the pool and said he showered nude but with the door closed.

Green reported having family members who live locally and claimed he has only lived locally for about a year but has a history of living in Idaho and another Utah county, the affidavit said.

The arrest report mentioned a 2022 investigation into Green and described him as a "high-risk individual" who is "escalating in a pathway of sexual perpetration of minors."

Green was first arrested in October 2022 in Garland, Box Elder County, for investigation of aggravated child sexual abuse. At the time, he was a teacher at Garland Elementary School.

The investigation began a month prior after the Tremonton-Garland Police Department received a report from the Division of Child and Family Services that a female student in Green's classroom disclosed "that on multiple occasions, Patrick would stand behind the student and would take her hand" and make her inappropriately touch him, according to the 2022 police booking affidavit.

When the school district learned of the allegations, "immediate action was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and Mr. Green was placed on administrative leave," according to a letter sent by the district to the families of Garland Elementary students.

The district said Green was out of the classroom for five weeks while Garland police worked with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office to investigate the allegations. As the police investigation continued, a student from his class the year prior was identified as a second victim, the affidavit states.

That student said she was inappropriately touched by Green and told investigators about one occasion when she ran into Green while at the Brigham City Community Pool and he inappropriately touched her while both were in the water, the affidavit states.

Green was a teacher for approximately 24 years in the Box Elder District, with the last seven or eight of those spent at Garland Elementary, according to police. The district hired a new teacher to replace Green, and he was officially fired after his arrest.

After news of Green's arrest was made public, police told KSL additional potential victims have stepped forward and contacted them. The court ordered that Green be held without bail after his 2022 arrest, but despite that, court records show no charges were ever filed against Green.

The Box Elder County Attorney's Office said it reviewed a criminal case referral involving Green in 2022.

"After reviewing the information available at that time, the office determined that no criminal charges could be filed and it was necessary to decline the case for prosecution," the office said in a statement to KSL. "A decision to decline prosecution reflects only the evidence and circumstances presented at the time the case was reviewed. It is not a determination that a crime did or did not occur, nor is it a finding of guilt or innocence."