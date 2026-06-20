Fire continues to burn near Red Butte Canyon; shelter-in-place lifted overnight

By Ashley Imlay and Garna Mejia, KSL | Updated - June 21, 2026 at 8:13 a.m. | Posted - June 20, 2026 at 7:45 p.m.

 
A new wildfire sparked Saturday above Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus.

A new wildfire sparked Saturday above Red Butte Garden on the University of Utah campus. (Chris Wintermeyer)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A wildfire near Red Butte Garden grew to 200 acres by evening.
  • U. students were advised to shelter in place due to smoke impacts.
  • U. Health facilities remain operational though ambulances are being diverted.

SALT LAKE CITY — The fire burning above the University of Utah is now 395 acres with no containment, but a shelter-in-place order for students was lifted overnight Sunday.

"The fire remained active overnight, and firefighters worked the perimeter throughout the night," state fire managers said on the Utah Fire Info X page.

Still no residences under evacuation, and the shelter in place was lifted around midnight

Crews were called about 6 p.m. Saturday to the fire in the area of 1950 E. Circle of Hope Dr. on the east side of the university. The fire is moving slowly to the south, though it remains north of Red Butte Canyon Road, according to a post on X by the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

A campus alert went out to U. students requesting them to shelter in place at 9:30 p.m., after a previous alert advised students to stay inside as smoke affected the east side of campus, though U. Health facilities remained operational, the alert said.

Kathy Willets, University of Utah Health spokeswoman, said the facility wasn't evacuating but is in "divert" mode, meaning ambulances and vehicles are being diverted to other hospitals.

"So far, all of our staff are working together; these are the kinds of things we train for all the time, so we've been asked to stay in place … there's not great to our buildings at this time," she said.

"A lot of people can smell smoke in the building, so they're trying to calm the patients … but care is moving forward as usual, and we're just cooperating with police and fire as they manage the situation," she said.

No structures are directly threatened, Salt Lake City fire spokesman Chad Jepperson said, though the Red Butte structure and canyon remain under voluntary evacuations.

The department earlier Saturday also asked the public to evacuate the parking lot at the Jewish Community Center so that state and federal firefighters could continue to battle the blaze.

Garna Mejia, KSL

Neighborhoods in the area are not threatened, as winds are expected to continue to shift southwest down the mountain, according to firefighters.

Firefighters urge people not to fly drones in the area.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Alex Tumalip

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Police & CourtsSalt Lake CountyUtah
Ashley Imlay, KSLAshley Imlay
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.
Garna Mejia, KSLGarna Mejia
Garna Mejia is a reporter for KSL.

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