Ex-Ogden police officer charged in weekend crash that pinned, injured 11-year-old girl

OGDEN — An Ogden man faces several felony charges in connection with a crash on Saturday that injured four people watching a fireworks show from a parking lot near Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

One of the injury victims, an 11-year-old girl, was "sandwiched" between two vehicles as a result of the crash and had to be flown via helicopter to a hospital in the Salt Lake City area for care, according to the charges. The suspect, Tyler Allen Crouch, 49, previously served as an officer in the Ogden Police Department, though he hadn't been employed by the agency since 2017.

Crouch faces a count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs following two prior convictions and causing serious bodily injury to someone while negligently operating a vehicle, third-degree felonies, according to the charges filed Monday. The Weber County Prosecutor's Office also charged him with three counts of causing injury while negligently operating a vehicle following two or more convictions for driving under the influence, third-degree felonies, and driving a vehicle as an alcohol-restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor.

According to a statement from the Ogden Police Department, Crouch worked as an officer from October 2009 until December 2017, "when his employment was terminated." The department didn't provide details about his tenure but said he has had no affiliation with the department since he left in late 2017.

The incident in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Airport Road, adjacent to the Ogden airport, was reported to law enforcement about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday. Spectators, including the victims, had gathered in the lot to watch a fireworks show when Crouch, driving a GMC Sierra truck, "peeled out" to exit the area, according to the charges.

"While driving through the parking lot at what a witness described as an unsafe speed, the GMC struck a parked white 2017 Dodge Charger," the charges state. The 11-year-old girl was standing outside the Charger and was pinned between it and the GMC as a result of the crash.

Three other children were injured in the crash, while a police booking affidavit said the other three injury victims included a 28-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The woman, the 8-year-old and the 10-year-old had been inside the Charger, according to the affidavit.

The crash prompted a quick response from others in the parking lot.

"Many bystanders who witnessed the crash began breaking the windows to get the male out of the truck. First responders arrived on scene and dispersed the crowd as much as we could and helped extricate the male from the GMC," police said in the charges.

Crouch "appeared very disoriented and unstable on his feet," the charges state, and he said he didn't know what had happened. The responding officer carried out a field sobriety test, arresting him for investigation of driving under the influence of drugs.

Crouch had two prior convictions in Weber County for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol stemming from incidents in 2022, according to charging documents and court records.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct date that Crouch left the Ogden Police Department, 2017 not 2019 as previously stated.