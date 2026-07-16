Couple accused of killing man's cat while robbing him

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people accused of killing a man's cat while robbing him have been arrested.

Zachory Dee Wardle, 34, and Nicole Kay Estep, 37, were both booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery. Wardle was also arrested for investigation of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

On July 7, Wardle and Estep approached a man whom Estep used to date and accused him of stealing items from them and demanded to look into a bag he was carrying, according to a police booking affidavit.

"When the victim refused, the male suspect began throwing rocks at the victim," the affidavit states. "The victim backed away from the altercation and attempted to turn and leave. The male suspect then attempted to strike the victim with a metal pole and hit the victim's cat which was riding on his shoulder, which caused the cat to convulse."

The injured feline died, according to police. The man had an "obvious injury to his shoulder" where the cat was sitting, the affidavit states.

The victim ran and contacted police, who located the couple on Wednesday near 900 South and 900 West and took them into custody.