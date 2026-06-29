Identities of 3 firefighters killed in Utah wildfires are released

MESA COUNTY, Colo — Three firefighters from three different states died on Saturday while battling a fire at the border of Utah and Colorado, and their names were released Monday.

Emily Barker, 38, from Clinton Township, Michigan, was assigned to the United States Forest Service Rifle Helitack.

Nick Hutcherson, 27, from Glendale, Arizona, was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest.

And 27-year-old Sydney Watson, from Warrior, Alabama, was also assigned to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Rifle Helitack.

Two other firefighters were injured in the fire, now called the Snyder Fire, and were being treated for injuries that were not disclosed, according to a release from the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service.

"We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens," said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy. "Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss. These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service. Please join me and my family in keeping our thoughts and prayers with the families of the fallen and our injured firefighters and their families."

The firefighters who died and the two who were injured were originally working on the Knowles Fire in western Colorado. The five firefighters were forced to emergency shelter during a burnover, the U.S. Interior Department told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The Knowles Fire and one other fire, called the Gores Fire, were eventually overtaken by two other fires that had merged — the Snyder Fire and Jones Fire. The resulting fire was renamed the Snyder Fire, which reached 28,000 acres by Monday morning, the news release stated.

"This is an incredibly difficult moment for the entire wildland fire community," said U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher. "Our heavy hearts are with the families during this unimaginable time. We recognize the tremendous impact this loss has on them and are deeply grateful for the devotion their loved ones brought to our organizations. We will honor their memory with compassion and support as their selfless service and commitment create an enduring legacy."

The incident was still being investigated on Monday, according to the news release.

Correction: Sydney Watson's age was initially incorrectly reported to be 26.

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