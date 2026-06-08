Southern Utah University, State Bank of Southern Utah ink 15-year partnership

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University announced a 15-year sponsorship with State Bank of Southern Utah, providing millions to the institution and giving its event center a new name.

"We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with State Bank of Southern Utah, which reflects our shared values and commitment to the Southern Utah community," SUU President Mindy Benson said last week in a statement.

Over the course of the sponsorship, State Bank of Southern Utah will invest $5.25 million in SUU to enhance campus and community experiences, strengthen university programs and expand engagement opportunities across the region.

Additionally, the university's event center — currently called America First Events Center — will be renamed as State Bank Arena, with the transition set to take full effect in fall 2027.

In addition to the future naming rights, the sponsorship includes construction of a new external digital sign located directly in front of the arena, "enhancing the university's ability to promote athletic, academic and community events," SUU said in a release.

"As a graduate of Southern Utah University, this partnership is especially meaningful to me," Trevor Andersen, CEO and president of State Bank of Southern Utah, said in a statement. "This truly is a win-win for our community. State Bank has long benefited from SUU graduates who now serve as our customers and employees across southern Utah — in fact, more than 50% of our employees are SUU graduates. Through this agreement, we are proud to continue giving back in the region we all call home."

The collaboration will also reintroduce the Jr. Thunderbirds program — a youth program aimed at encouraging local kids to participate in recreation and engage with SUU athletic events, building meaningful relationships between the university and local families early on.