New Millard County wildfire deemed human-caused; structures no longer at risk

HOLDEN, Millard County — Crews are getting a handle on a human-caused wildfire burning in Millard County, officials said Friday.

The Maple Road Fire, east of Holden, burned around 3.2 acres, but crews have been able to stop its progression, according to Utah Fire Info.

Officials initially said the fire was threatening a structure and multiple outbuildings, but later said the risk has been mitigated.

As of about 7:30 p.m., crews were in the beginning stages of mop-up efforts. Utah Fire Info said the fire was human-caused but remains under investigation.